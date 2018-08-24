Latest EP release from Android Lust featuring tracks from Agony





Having released two volumes of her Crater series, experimental industrial/electronic artist Android Lust has released a new EP, titled Shores Unknown, on August 24 via Bandcamp as a “name-your-price” item. With three original tracks and two remixes, Shores Unknown presents a style more familiar to longtime fans, still wrought with ambient sound design and tonally challenging textures, but once again emphasizing Shikhee’s trademark gritty but ethereal vocalizations and darkly rhythmic and abrasive song structures. The EP’s two opening tracks, “Shores Unknown” and “Born to Rule” were written for the game Agony, which was released on May 29 of this year; a first person survival horror title, Agony was funded via Kickstarter campaign, developed by Madmind Studio and published by PlayWay, with the story involving the player as a tortured soul in the depths of hell. Also included on the EP are remixes by Eric Beam and I, Parasite, with a third orginal standalone track “Liquid.” Shores Unknown was mixed by Christopher Jon of Dark Vision Media, and mastered by Gregg Janman at Hermetech Mastering, with artwork by Samuel Pfannkuche.





Android Lust

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Synthellec Music

Website, Facebook

Agony/Madmind Studio

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Dark Vision Media

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)