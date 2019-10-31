



Australian synthpop group Parralox released its eighth studio album, Genesis, on October 25 via Subterrane Records in Australia and Conzoom Records in Europe. Produced by band founder John von Ahlen, the album features the vocal talents of actress Jane Badler, best known for her portrayal of the villainous Diana in the ’80s sci-fi series V, as well as the late ’80s revival of Mission: Impossible; in recent years, she has established herself as a nightclub singer in Australia, leading to her collaboration with Parralox on this album. Additionally, Genesis features Ian Burden (formerly of The Human League) on bass, with additional guest vocals provided by Johanna Gervin and Louise Love; for the album’s sound design, von Ahlen utilized the classic Buchla modular synthesizer and Fairlight CMI 30A, with programming assistance by Ross Healy. Genesis is available in CD and digital formats, with Bandcamp including two exclusive tracks – one for digital, and one for CD; a “super deluxe fan edition” containing the album and three bonus CD-Rs of digital collector’s items is also available to purchase via the Conzoom Records webstore.









