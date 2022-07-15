



“Step right up” shouts Jessie Deluxe in grand ringmaster fashion on the introductory single from her latest album, Magic, whimsically inviting audiences into her apocalyptic visions. Recorded over the course of three days at Rancho De La Luna recording studio in Joshua Tree, CA, the album presents the artist’s blend of punk and desert rock fury with an operatic ambience, complete with a few death metal growls for good measure; according to Deluxe, despite the grim overtones of the album, the melodies and screams “reach for hope in the middle of a world in disruption.” With Deluxe on guitar and vocals, the band is rounded out by bassist Diego Velazquez and drummer Phillip Maddux, with Magic featuring guest performances by guitarist/pianist Mayuko Okai (The Binges, Tabitha) and Dave Catchings (Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Mojave Lords) providing keyboards on “It’s Gonna Get Better.” Co-produced by Catchings with John Russo (Mark Lanegan, Failure, CKY), and mixed and mastered by Danny Duran at D7 Productions, Magic was released today, July 15, and is available digitally via Jessie Deluxe’s website and can be streamed on Spotify.





Jessie Deluxe

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)