



Craig Joseph Huxtable is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Structure, the debut album of his Landscape Body Machine moniker, with the release of a special remastered edition. Recorded over the course of four years, the album was originally released in 1996, produced by Huxtable with Keith Gillard; as Huxtable’s first solo release, the record features a blend of industrialized techno and ambient stylings that brought him to prominence in the club and live circuit alongside fellow Canadian industrial luminaries like Skinny Puppy and Front Line Assembly, the latter’s Chris Petersen eventually joining forces with Huxtable to form OHMelectronic. Remastered by Petersen, the 25th anniversary edition of Structure features the original’s 11 tracks, along with two previously unreleased tracks – the title track of “Structure,” and a live performance of the third entry in the “Subterranean” series. Now available for digital pre-order, the Structure 25th anniversary remaster will be released via Tigersquawk Records on November 8 on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)