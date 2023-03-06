



With her Strega Beata album nearing its release, dark electronic artist Lana Del Rabies has unveiled the record’s third and final pre-release single, titled “Hallowed is the Earth.” The song follows the album’s overarching narrative from the perspective of a “Mother” creator, drawing heavily on the archetypes of the Earth as a crone goddess; “There is a specific type of grief that comes from witnessing the brutality of what humans are capable of towards each other,” states Lana Del Rabies founder Sam An, going on to explain that such grief becomes part of said brutality, resulting in a need to reevaluate her perspective and her ultimate message. “Trying to keep up with tragedy can make one feel helpless, and one way to feel in control is through acts of destruction. My personal impulse towards destruction nearly ended this project.” As such “Hallowed is the Earth” depicts in its dark atmosphere and accompanying video a state of grief for “a wounded world deemed as a lost cause by its creator.” Conceived by Sam An and artitst Louise Saafi, the video was directed, shot, and edited by M. Dean Bridges.







Following five years after the Shadow World album, Strega Beata marks Lana Del Rabies’ third full-length effort, with the title loosely translating to “Blessed Witch.” In the interim between albums, the Phoenix-based artist also released the Covers I EP, and the “Ride” standalone single collaboration with Brigitte Bardon’t. Strega Beata is due for release on March 17 via Gilgongo Records, with digital pre-orders available on Bandcamp; CD and 2-LP vinyl editions are available via the Gilgongo Records webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)