



As the Slovenian collective prepares to embark on a European tour, Laibach has revealed the music video for “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria),” further demonstrating the group’s exploratory and sardonic creative fervor. Always a band to revel in contradictions, the cosmic and psychedelic pixel-art animations of the video clash with the jangly country twang of the song, all serving the EP’s core concept, which Laibach explains thus:



This is the dawn of the third millennium of Mankind. The planet Earth, which we once knew as our home, is now nothing but a dead rock floating in space, destroyed by wars, pandemics, and all the evil that men do. So is the Moon, which once served as the stepping-stone into the vast universe, but later turned into a refuge for the last of us. Now, the remnants of mankind are hurling across the Universe on a single spacecraft, carrying the lucky few, saved from annihilation. They are heading for Mars, where all life once originated. They might have lost their history and their planet, but as long as they have a glimmer of hope and a guiding red light shining in the darkness, they will boldly go where no one has gone before – as long as love is still alive.



“Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)” is the first of the EP’s eight tracks, each acting as a movement in a cosmic sci-fi symphony, the EP serving as an extension of the music Laibach created for Timo Vuorensola’s Iron Sky – The Coming Race in 2019. Love Is Still Alive is due for release on January 20 via Mute Records in digital and CD formats, as well as a limite edition pink vinyl; pre-orders are available on Bandcamp and the Mute webstore,











Love Is Still Alive follows the April 2022 release of Wir sind das Volk, with Laibach further planning to release a soundtrack album to Iron Sky – The Coming Race in 2021, along with a specially created video game, the video for “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)” likely presenting a teasing glimpse of what’s in store. The Coming Race Tour begins on October 26 in Ludwigshafen, continuing until February 6 in Munich; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on Laibach’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)