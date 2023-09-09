



In anticipation of the Slovenian art/music collective’s forthcoming live shows, Laibach has released a new single and music video, “The Engine of Survival,” which sees the group rearranging a song written by longtime collaborator and backing vocalist Donna Marina Mårtensson. The title is derived from a lyric by Leonard Cohen in “The Future,” which was reinterpreted by Laibach last year, while also linking the line of “Love is the only Engine of Survival” to the band’s own Love is Still Alive project; the corresponding video was created by komposter, its visuals referencing “Was ist Kunst, Marinela Koželj?,” a conceptual series of performances by Serbian avant-garde artist Dragoljub “Raša” Todosijević from 1976-1981 that addresses humanity’s relationship to ideology and history.







The Engine of Survival EP arrived on September 7 via Mute, presenting the track in four versions and marking Laibach’s third release of 2023; the EP follows the June release of Laibach’s soundtrack album for Timo Vuorensola’s 2019 movie Iron Sky – The Coming Race, as well as the Love is Still Alive EP in January.







The third leg of Laibach’s European Love is Still Alive Tour will run from November 17-29, with stops including Amsterdam, Luxembourg, London, Nuremberg, Prague, Warsaw, Bucharest, Novia Sad, and more. The tour will be preceded in october by four performances for Alamut, a symphonic multimedia collaboration with Iranian composers and performers based on an eleventh century Persian story as told by Slovene writer Vladimir Bartol; the project made its debut last year, and will be performed from October 14-22 in Ljubljana, Trieste, Frankfurt, and Zagreb. A full listing of Laibach tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)