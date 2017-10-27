Laibach releases live music video, announces European tour





In anticipation of the upcoming European tour, Slovenian group Laibach has released a live video for the track “Vor Sonnen-Aufgang” from the Also Sprach Zarathustra album, released earlier this year via Mute. Directed by Tomislav Gangl, the video features Laibach with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, recorded from a 2017 live performance at the Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb, Croatia.







Laibach’s Also Sprach Zarathustra Tour begins on November 4 in Budapest, Hungary, continuing until December 15 in Zagreb; unlike the performance featured in the “Vor Sonnen-Aufgang” video, Laibach will not be accompanied by an orchestra. For the November 26 date of the tour in Madrid, Spain, Laibach will re-enact its 1983 show from the Music Biennial Zagreb as a special event with lecture and performance at the Museo Reina Sofía. The museum is currently hosting a retrospective of Laibach and NSK, titled “Laibach Kunst 1980 + Neue Slowenische Kunst 1984 – 1992: From Kapital to Capital,” running until January 8, 2018.







Further dates and info can be found via the Laibach website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)