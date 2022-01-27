



Two years after the Slovenian art and music collective celebrated its 40th anniversary, Laibach is returning with the announcement of a new album titled Wir sind das Volk (Ein Musical aus Deutschland). Based on the writings of German playwright Heiner Müller (1929-1995), the album collates music from Laibach’s theatrical production of the same name, which translates to “We are the People.” As if to explain the group’s philosophy over the past four decades, Laibach states, “Music unlocks the emotions and is therefore a great manipulative tool and a powerful propagandistic weapon,” going on to explain that the band “followed Heiner Müller’s own strategy of cutting and rearranging the material, taking his text and putting it into another context, rebooting it with music, in order to drag the audience into it or alienate them from it.” The band had a long association with the theatre and Müller, who had used Laibach’s music in production and had prior to his death wished for a more active collaboration, which ultimately did not happen until Anja Quickert – head of the International Heiner Müller Society – proposed a posthumous project based on the writer’s works. “This project finally brings together what should have happened a long time ago,” says Quickert, “The myth of the nation cannot be buried as long as ghosts undermine its foundation.”







Wir sind das Volk (Ein Musical aus Deutschland) is due for release on March 25 via Mute Records, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore; the record will be released in digital, CD, and double black vinyl formats.

The theatrical production of Wir sind das Volk made its premiere at the HAU (Hebbel am Ufer) theater in Berlin on February 8, 2020, which was followed by two more performances before the shutdowns of the pandemic; a Slovenian version premiered at the Klagenfurt Festival in 2021, once again followed by two more shows at Ljubljana’s Kino Šiška. Concurrent to the album’s release, Laibach will resume performances of Wir sind das Volk from March 25-28 at the HAU in Berlin, with further dates scheduled for April in Zagreb, Croatia, Ljubljana, Slovenia, and Hamburg, Germany; further performances in Slovenia and Serbia are being scheduled for June and July.





