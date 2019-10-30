



As controversial and as prolific as ever, Slovenian group Laibach has announced a new EP titled Party Songs, featuring six tracks of unreleased material from the band’s momentous performances in North Korea in 2015. Created with longtime collaborators Silence and with a release date of November 22, the EP coincides with a series of events in Tel Aviv throughout the month, which includes a live performance, screenings of the Liberation Day and War of Art documentaries, including Q&As with director Morten Traavik, the opening of an exhibition of photographs of the band’s 2015 DPRK performance, all curated by Traavik – referred to by Laibach as “fellow engineers of human souls Traavik.info.” Additional info on these events can be found on the band’s website. The Party Songs EP follows up on 2018’s The Sound of Music and the soundtrack to Iron Sky: The Coming Race, with a video now available to view for the opening track, the Arduous March version of “Honourable, Dead or Alive, When Following the Revolutionary Road.” The EP will be released by Mute Records in digital and 12-inch vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via Norman Records and Rough Trade.





Laibach

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Silence

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube

Traavik.Info

Website

Liberation Day

Website, Facebook

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)