



As Laibach is among the many performing acts expressing solidarity for the Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion, the Slovenian art/music collective has announced a special “Eurovision” concert to take place at the Bel Etage Music Hall in the capital of Kyiv on March 31. The show will consist primarily of some of the band’s most renowned songs – a series of anthems and marches in true Laibachian style with the intent to uplift and support the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia and any other aggressors; as well, the band will be premiering “The Engine of Survival,” a brand new track set to be released later in 2023. This concert marks Laibach as the first foreign band to perform a full show in the Ukrainian capital since February 2022 when the war began.

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest was originally to take place in Ukraine, the country having won in 2022; due to security concerns following the invasion, the contest was moved to Liverpool, U.K., taking place from May 9-13. Although the contest’s logo – the Eurovision heart – typically features the flag of the host country placed in the center, the 2023 contest utilizes the colors of the Ukrainian flag to reflect the country’s 2022 win and as a show of solidarity. In similar fashion, Laibach has dubbed their upcoming performance in Kyiv “Eurovision,” with all proceeds to be donated to charity and animal aid working in Ukraine. Tickets for the event are available via Concert.UA. Furthermore, the band has posted a Spotify playlist of songs to be featured in the live performance.











Laibach will then proceed on the Love Is Still Alive Tour on April 14 in Zagreb, with dates including Ljubljana, The Klagenfurt Festival, and the Castle Party Festival in Bolków. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Laibach website. Most recently, Laibach released the Love Is Still Alive EP via Mute Records on January 20, serving as an extension of the band’s 2019 score for Iron Sky – The Coming Race; earlier on January 1, Laibach also released Sketches of the Red Districts, and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “The Future” this past November.

