



With an upcoming headlining performance at Familientreffen 2019, Danish EBM/industrial act Negant has announced its third official release of original material. Containing six tracks, the REFUSE! EP is stated by the band to be “even angrier and more complex” than Negant’s NOTHING! full-length album and the NO! EP, both released in 2018. On REFUSE!, the trio consisting of the Denmark industrial scene’s “grand old men” – Jens B. Petersen (Neotek, ManMindMachine, Danish Electro), Tommy B-Kuhlmann (In Absentia, Danish Electro) and John R. Mirland (Am Tierpark, Mirland/Larsen, Holm/Mirland, Mirland) – offer an aggressive and harsh response to contemporary world issues with the further inclusion of industrial/punk and acid techno into the band’s established sound. Due for release on July 6 via the LÆBEL imprint, REFUSE! will be available digitally with a CD digisleeve edition limited to 300 copies. Earlier in 2019, the band released a three-track EP tribute to Gary Numan, appropriately titled NUMAN!.











Familientreffen 2019 will be taking place in Sandersleben, Germany from July 3-7, with tickets and additional information available via the Facebook event page. Besides Negant, the band lineup for the festival includes fixtures of the European EBM/electro scene like Fïx8:Sëd8, Jäger 90, Darkness on Demand, TÖT, NZ, Elegant Machinery, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)