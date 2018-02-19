LÆBEL announces The Stricken - new collaboration between Claus Larsen and Bronski Beat's Ian Donaldson





With several collaborations and projects under his belt, Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ, Am Tierpark) has now teamed up with Ian Donaldson (Bronski Beat, Sordid Soundz) for a new project to be released on March 1 via his LÆBEL imprint. With Donaldson taking on music and production with Larsen as vocalist, The Stricken began a month after the pair first met online by chance; realizing that they were fans of each other’s creative output, the duo began collaborating on what would become The Stricken, which was “created out of love for the dark and fear of what is to come,” drawing on a more industrial aesthetic inspired by Skinny Puppy and Throbbing Gristle. The Stricken’s self-titled debut album features artwork by Larsen’s Am Tierpark band mate and LÆBEL partner John R. Mirland, and will be available as a digital download and as a limited edition CD, now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)