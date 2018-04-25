LÆBEL announces debut album from Negant





New Danish industrial project Negant will release its debut album NO! via LÆBEL on May 1. The trio consisting of venerable scene veterans Jens B. Petersen (Neotek, ManMindMachine, Danish Electro), Tommy B-Kuhlmann (In Absentia, Danish Electro), and John R. Mirland (Am Tierpark, Mirland/Larsen, Holm/Mirland, Mirland) builds on a solid foundation of classic electronic elements to create a brutal, intense sound. The EP, mastered by Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen, will be released in both digital and CD formats, with the CD version limited to 300 copies; pre-orders are now available via Bandcamp.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)