



Claus Larsen and John R. Mirland have embarked on a new phase of their collaborative association with the formation of a new project, Gusten. Drawing heavily on the heavier rock, punk, and metal sounds of their youth, recording 15 songs over the course of 30 days in the Fall of 2020; with the Gusten debut due for release on May 7 via the pair’s LÆBEL imprint, the album is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp in CD and digital formats. Preceding the record is the music video for “High Horse,” created by Larsen and Mirland and available to view on YouTube.







Having formed LÆBEL in 2017, Larsen and Mirland have also worked together creating synthpop in Am Tierpark and industrial and power noise in Mirland/Larsen. Although a fan of metal in the ’80s, Mirland purchased his first guitar in the Summer of 2020, while Larsen had been a punk rocker in his teens; in 2019, Larsen collaborated with Dino Cazares (Fear Factory) and Jürgen Engler (Die Krupps) in the industrial/metal band Die Klute, while Mirland is a member of industrial/metal band Bitter Distrust.

