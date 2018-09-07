Ladytron unveils music video for second single from upcoming album





Experimental electro-pop band Ladytron has premiered the video for “The Island,” via CLASH Magazine , alongside an interview with members Daniel Hunt and Helen Marnie. The hauntingly silky, retro track is the second single from the group’s eagerly anticipated upcoming album, due out in 2019, Ladytron’s first in seven years. Director Bryan M. Ferguson’s short film weaves a dark parable of modern life, which he describes as “a nihilistic look at society’s lack of progress,” echoing Marnie’s discussion of wanting to “create a sense of disorientation, and maybe claustrophobia” with the lyrics in a recent interview with Paper Magazine . “The Island” is available as a limited edition clear vinyl single with the exclusive non-album track “Tropic of Capricorn” via PledgeMusic.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)