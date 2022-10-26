



“Where we are from, it is always Halloween,” says Ladytron as the Liverpool electro-pop act unveils the music video for the new single, “City of Angels.” Directed by Manuel Nogueira and starring actress Bianca Comparato, the video is presents a thrilling showcase appropriate for the Halloween season; drawing inspiration from such cult filmmakers as Dario Argento and Nicholas Roeg, “City of Angels” sees Comparato as a photographer entranced by a mysterious force in a mansion designed by Brazilian brutalist architect Paul Mendes da Rocha. Best known for her starring role in the NetFlix series 3%, the actress explains, “I’m such a fan of Ladytron,” calling the experience to star in one of the band’s videos “a dream come true.”







“City of Angels” is the first single from Ladytron’s forthcoming album, Time’s Arrow. The band explains the album’s themes and motifs to revolve around the fragility and disposability of the culture that surrounds us, and the beauty and exhilaration one can experience when freed from it. Due to arrive on January 20, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl, Time’s Arrow is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the record follows Ladytron’s 2019 self-titled album, as well as the twentieth anniversary reissue of Light & Magic revealed earlier this year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)