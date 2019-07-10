



Iconic Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil has announced a new album, Black Anima, to be released October 11 via Century Media Records. Front woman Cristina Scabbia describes the album as an ode to “everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep… the black core that balances it all.”

Following a sold out two-night performance of The 119 Show at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre July 22-23, Scabbia and and co-vocalist Andrea Ferro will appear at Long Island’s legendary Looney Tunes record store event on July 25 for a meet-and-greet and signing with new tracks “hot off the mixing deck,” exclusive merch, and posters. At the event, fans will be able to pre-order Black Anima, along with reissues of Comalies and In a Reverie, due out August 30.

Lacuna Coil will subsequently embark on a European tour with Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie and Moldovan metalcore act Infected Rain in August, continuing until December; a full listing of tour dates with links to purchase tickets can be found on the Lacuna Coil website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)