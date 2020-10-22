



With the band’s new album nearing its release, New York’s Kurt.Riley+Praxis has unveiled the music video for the new single, “Free.” Infused with the artist’s signature dark synthpop energy, the video presents a sci-fi narrative about an android that has gained self-awareness, relating to themes of artificial intelligence and augmented reality that adorn the new album, titled Chrome Empire. According to Kurt.Riley+Praxis, the new single is intended to present the feeling of being trapped in the middle-class existence, resulting in exhaustion that negates anger, leaving only heartbreak; furthermore, the artist calls the song an “attempt to encapsulate what it feels like to be born on the morning after Fukuyama’s ‘end of history’ – in the afterglow of the Cold War, born during the consumerist apex of the ’90s in the West…”







“Free” features additional performances by drummer Fernando Perdomo, and Charlie Jones and Orange Julians on synthesizers, with the latter responsible for mastering the track. The song marks the fourth single from the upcoming album, following the release of “Evergreen” in May, “Say You Love Me” in March, and “FTR SHK” in October of 2019; Chrome Empire is due for release before the end of 2020 via New Vine Records.

Kurt.Riley+Praxis

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

New Vine Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)