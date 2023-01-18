



“My third album is a culmination of everything I have learned these past few years,” states enigmatic Dutch artist Kovacs comments, calling Child of Sin a complete story that she tells through the music in tandem with extravagant visuals; “I’ve designed the sleeve myself, experimenting with stamps and brushes,” with Kovacs also pursuing different flavors of set design, makeup, costume design, and video presentations. The cover image features her in a mask, one of several gathered from her past and presented in the album’s imagery. Lyrically, Child of Sin sees the artist confronting past struggles, stating that although it was not a smooth or swift process, “I kind of pushed myself to keep working.”







The album’s title track, “Child of Sin” features the dark chanteuse exchanging vocals with Till Lindemann (Rammstein, Lindemann), her jazzy vulnerability contrasting with Lindemann’s gritty baritone. “Working with Till was a learning process for me,” Kovacs explains, stating that the song’s message is “loud and clear,” emphasized by their combination of male and female voices. The lyric video was shot in November of 2022, having made its premiere on the album’s release date of January 13. Child of Sin is available to purchase/stream via all major outlets in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Other singles from the album include “Fragile,” “Bang Bang,” and “Not Scared of Giants,” with additional lyric videos for “Goldmine,” “High Tide,” “Motherless Boy,” and more from Child of Sin.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)