



Philadelphia based electro-pop duo Korine has announced the release of a new album, The Night We Raise, marking the band’s second full-length release. Departing from the familarity of the current ’80s revivalist trends, Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye opt for a more contemporary approach to further their songwriting, producing and mixing the album entirely on their own, with mastering by Maurizio Baggio at La Distilleria – Produzioni Musicali. Due out on September 4, The Night We Raise will be a joint international release, with the LP edition available through Born Losers Records in the U.S. and France’s Data Airlines, while the CD edition – limited to 300 digipak copies – will be exclusive to the Russian imprint Other Voices Records, where digital editions will also be available via Bandcamp. As well, Korine has released the music video for the album track “Fate.”











Korine first appeared in 2017 with the Corsage EP, followed by the full-length Arrangements record in 2018; the band subsequently embarked on multiple nationwide tours, selling out two vinyl pressings of the album, and then releasing the “Uncrossed” and “To You” singles in Fall 2019 on limited 7-inch vinyl.

Korine

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Born Losers Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Data Airlines

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Other Voices Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)