



Haling from Vancouver, underground goth/industrial artist Kooper Kain has unveiled a new album, titled Dose Dredge. Available to stream via Spotify and YouTube, the album presents Kooper Kain’s signature brand of industrialized goth/rock and vampiric darkwave that follows up on his early 2021 self-titled effort, available via Bandcamp, as well as the KKollection compilation, available via Spotify. Adding to the new album’s intrigue are a pair of tracks that feature guest appearances, respectively, by legendary artists Chris Connelly (Pigface, The Joy Thieves, ex-MINISTRY) and David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets). As his fourth full-length album, Dose Dredge was released today, March 24, produced by Kooper Kain at his S/N RATIo studio.





Kooper Kain/S/N RATIo Studio/SN RATIo Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp (Kooper Kain), Bandcamp (S/N RATIo Studio/SN RATIo Records), YouTube

Chris Connelly/Shipwrecked Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

David J

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)