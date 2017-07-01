KMFDM reveals details of upcoming full-length album





With the YEAH! EP now released, KMFDM has announced details for the band’s upcoming 20th album, titled HELL YEAH, to be released on August 18 via earMusic. Featuring the iconic artwork of Aidan “BRUTE!” Hughes, HELL YEAH will not only feature the pulse pounding title track and the full version of “Freak Flag,” but other surefire Ultra Heavy Beat tracks like “Fake News,” “Murder My Heart,” “℞ 4 the Damned,” and a new version of the classic KMFDM track “Rip the System.” HELL YEAH will mark the band’s first full-length release of new material on earMusic, having signed to the label and releasing the ROCKS – Milestones Reloaded collection in 2016; the YEAH! EP was released on June 23. Pre-orders for HELL YEAH are now available via the KMFDM Webstore in CD digipak and 2-LP vinyl editions, as well as album/T-shirt bundles.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)