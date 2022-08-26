



Fans have been clamoring for a single ever since KMFDM announced details of the forthcoming 22nd studio album, and now, the Ultra Heavy Beat delivers with the title track, “HYËNA.” Written by founder and band leader Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, the song is a as its title suggests – a sardonic and scathing statement of resistance and mockery at the social and political ills of the world – delivered in KMFDM’s signature brand of industrialized genre-bending rock wrought with angular riffs, Konietzko’s darkly melodic vocals, and forceful dance rhythms. Along with the current core lineup of Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway, and Andee Blacksugar, “HYËNA” features longtime KMFDM alum Jules Hodgson providing additional guitars to give the single an added touch of Ultra Heavy Beat power.







Due for release on September 9 via Metropolis Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, HYËNA is available for pre-order now through Bandcamp and KMFDM’s webstore. The album features guest appearances by longtime members of the KMFDM family like the aforementioned Jules Hodgson, Andrew “Ocelot” Lindsley, and Bruce Breckenfeld, as well as newcomers like London-based DJ/artist Sissy Misfit and vocalist Kumar Bent, formerly of Jamaican reggae act Raging Fyah.

Furthermore, KMFDM will be touring in support of HYËNA with the North American leg running from September 27 to October 19, featuring support from Texas industrial/rock act CHANT and experimental hip-hop artist Andrew “The Real Ocelot” Lindsley. A European leg supported by industrial/rock act Jesus on Extasy, originally planned for this past Spring, has been rescheduled for October of 2023, with additional dates forthcoming. A full listing of tour dates for the North American and European legs can be found on the band’s social media pages.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)