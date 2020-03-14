



Since the ’80s, KMFDM has been shouting at audiences to “Rip the System,” and now as the world struggles through the COVID-19 crisis, the band will be aiding in the fight to “Rip Medical Debt.” In a statement issued by the band, KMFDM will be donating 50% of profits for the sale of a new T-shirt to RIP Medical Debt, a New York based 501(C)(3) organization devoted to the forgiveness of oppressive medical debts for individuals, families, and veterans in America; Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton, both former debt collection executives, founded RIPMedicalDebt.org in 2014 and have to date provided relief for over 650,000 individuals and families, eradicating almost $1.4-billion in medical debts – according to the website, “For every $100 donated to RIP, $10,000 in debt is forgiven.” Additional information on the organization and its mission and practices can be found on the RIP Medical Debt website.

“It is clear that many, many people will incur medical debt from testing and/or treatment,” KMFDM states, “Millions are under- or uninsured: restaurant / bar workers, retirees, artists / the self-employed, the small business sector…the list goes on.” Indeed, as several tours and festival events have already been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, the concern has not simply been for the bands, but for the numerous individuals – stagehands and band crews, merch people, venue promoters and managers, bartenders, etc. – who are and/or will be out of work as a result of the crisis. At this time, the summer Industrial Strength Tour, in which KMFDM will be touring with fellow industrial legends MINISTRY and Front Line Assembly, has not yet been cancelled.

The new T-shirt features an adaptation of the now classic KMFDM “Fist” design, altered to show two fists with the word “Clean.” The band states, “Purchase this tee to remind yourself and a family member to wash their hands, be vigilant about your health and the health of your community, and know that you are helping families get out from under crushing medical debt!” Pre-orders for the shirt are available on the KMFDM Fulfillment Merch webstore, to be printed and shipped approximately the first week of April, “or whenever everyone can get out of quarantine and BACK TO WORK!” KMFDM concludes by saying, “Thank you for your support of this great cause during difficult times for the under- or uninsured!”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)