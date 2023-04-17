



KMFDM… ‘doin it again. So the lyric goes as the purveyors of the Ultra Heavy Beat have announced a series of West Coast dates to follow up on the Live in the U.S.S.A. Tour in late 2022. Beginning with the much publicized and highly anticipated appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, the band will then embark on four consecutive dates from May 15 to May 18 – first in Tempe, AZ, and then three California dates in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It is unknown at this time if more Western U.S. or North American dates will be added for the remainder of 2023.







The Live in the U.S.S.A. Tour celebrates the September 2022 of KMFDM’s twenty-second album HYËNA, released on Metropolis Records; ReGen had the opportunity cover a pair of dates on the East Coast leg in Philadelphia, PA and Falls Church, VA near DC. The tour followed the cancelation of a European Tour with Jesus On Extasy, the band subsequently announcing no intentions to tour Europe in the foreseeable future. The Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas will take place on May 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with KMFDM joining a multitude of industrial, alt. rock, experimental hip-hip, and nü-metal bands; the event is sold-out.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)