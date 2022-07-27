



As the anticipation builds for the return of the Ultra Heavy Beat to our shores this fall, KMFDM has now announced dates for a European tour to take place in October 2023. Originally scheduled for this past Spring, the European tour was postponed due to a number of factors, and will now be taking place from October 14 to October 30, with stopes including Amsterdam, Paris, Munich, Prague, Berlin, Stockholm, Helsinki, and more. As with the original tour, the band will be supported by fellow industrial/rockers Jesus On Extasy, whose Dorian Deveraux (also the founder of FTANNG! and L.A. Streethawk) has exchanged remixes with KMFDM since 2006.

KMFDM’s North American tour will begin on September 27, running until October 19; supporting the band will be CHANT and Andrew “The Real Ocelot” Lindsley. Both the North American and European tours will be in support of HYËNA, KMFDM’s 22nd studio album, due for release on September 9 via Metropolis Records. Pre-orders can be found on Bandcamp and the KMFDM webstore, available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. A full listing of tour dates for the North American and European legs can be found on the band’s social media pages.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)