



“I believe that there will be no touring at least until ’22.” So stated Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko to ReGen when discussing the effects of the global pandemic on KMFDM’s touring plans; originally slated to hit the road with MINISTRY and Front Line Assembly on the Industrial Strength Tour, many on this side of the Atlantic were saddened by the news that the Ultra Heavy Beat would not be participating after the tour had been rescheduled. Now, the Käpt’n and crew make good on their word with the announcement of a European Tour in 2022; making the announcement on social media, KMFDM will begin the tour on May 19 in Amsterdam, with dates over the next month hitting Vienna, Budapest, Paris, Prague, Oslo, Stockholm, and Munich. The tour will conclude with a momentous appearance at the esteemed Wave Gotik Treffen on June 6 in Leipzig, with a full listing of tour dates to be found on Facebook; ticket information will be forthcoming. Acting as support for the tour will be Jesus on Extasy and Morlocks, with the latter appearing only on the Scandinavian dates; both bands have had a long association with KMFDM, with Morlocks having previously toured with the band in 2012 and appearing on “The Mess You Made” from the 2013 KUNST album, while JoE’s Dorian Deveraux (also the founder of FTANNG! and L.A. Streethawk) has exchanged remixes with KMFDM since 2006. KMFDM has also encouraged fans in North America to stay tuned for an announcement of dates on our shores in September/October of 2022.

In addition, August 29 will see the release of “Juke Joint Jezebel 2021,” a new mix of the celebrated 1995 single culled from the recently uneartherd session files. Mixed by Benjamin Lawrenz, the new single will feature no digital manipulations or corrections of the source recordings, but rather a new mix “with fresh ears,” just as had previously been done in 2010 to the classic “Light” and “Godlike” singles. “Juke Joint Jezebel 2021” is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)