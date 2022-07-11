



Never a band to pass up the opportunity to wave a giant middle finger at the injustices of the world, KMFDM has announced details for the 22nd studio album, HYËNA. Showcasing what promises to be omse of the leanest and meanest material yet from the Ultra Heavy Beat, the mockingly titled album showcases 11 new tracks recorded and produced in the midst of the pandemic lockdowns by the core lineup of Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andee Blacksuger, and Andy Selway; always addressing issues of social unrest, hostile corporatism, and political oppression, HYËNA sees KMFDM further reaching back to its roots in punk, funk, and dub, with elements of blackgrass, hip-hop, and digital hardcore finding their way into the album’s virulent sonic brew. No KMFDM album seems complete to audiences without a bevy of guest performers to add some additional flavor to the Ultra Heavy Beat, and HYËNA is no exception as longtime members of the family like Jules Hodgson, Andrew “Ocelot” Lindsley, and Bruce Breckenfeld return alongside newcomers like London-based DJ/artist Sissy Misfit and vocalist Kumar Bent, formerly of Jamaican reggae act Raging Fyah. HYËNA is due to be released on September 9 via Metropolis Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and KMFDM’s webstore.

In addition, KMFDM will be touring in support of HYËNA throughout North America later in the year, marking the band’s first tour this side of the Altantic since 2017. The tour begins on Tuesday, September 27 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and continues until October 19 in Atlanta, GA; stops on the tour will include New Orleans, Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. In addition, the band states that West Coast dates are currently in the works, to be announced at a later time. Texas industrial rabble rousers CHANT will be joining, marking the band’s fourth outing with the Ultra Heavy Beat, as well as Andrew “The Real Ocelot” Lindsley returning from the 2017 Hell Yeah Tour. A full listing of dates and ticket links for the U.S. Tour can be found on KMFDM’s websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)