



When KMFDM announced in August of last year that the band would be embarking on a European tour in 2022, fans on the western hemisphere held out hope that the Ultra Heavy Beat would make good on the promise of a North American tour to follow in September/October. Now, those fans can rejoice as both Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli have announced on social media dates booked for KMFDM to perform stateside for the first time since 2017. With tickets set to go on sale this Wednesday, April 20, the tour is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 27 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, continuing until Wednesday, October 19 in Atlanta, GA; stops on the tour will include New Orleans, Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. In addition, the band states that West Coast dates are currently in the works, to be announced at a later time. The announcement of this U.S. Tour comes on the heels of the postponement of the European Tour until 2023, which would have seen KMFDM on tour this May-June with Jesus on Extasy and Morlocks; new dates are expected to be announced as they become available. A full listing of dates for the U.S. Tour can be found on KMFDM’s websites. The band has also been hinting at the arrival of a new studio album, titled HYENA, which follows up on 2019’s PARADISE and the 2020 IN DUB collection.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)