



Among the numerous musical projects undertaken by artist/producer Klayton is FreqGen, which showcases a more exploratory brand of electronic music than the more song-based output of his other monikers. June of 2021 saw the release of the Future 1990 EP, its five tracks presenting Klayton returning to the influences of that titular decade with a blend of techno, hip-hop, IDM, ambient, and other styles prevalent in the ’90s; “As I was making music with my metal/industrial project Circle of Dust in the ’90s I was influenced by the innovation of electronic music producers of that decade,” Klayton explains, “while simultaneously being inspired by movie soundtracks like Hackers, The Matrix, Strange Days, and Blade.” Now, the forthcoming Future 1990s full-length builds upon the foundation laid out in the preceding EP, each track covering one year of that turbulent decade; the Future 1990 EP covered the first five years, “Future 1990” to “Future 1994,” with the album now continuing with “Future 1995,” now available to preview/stream, to “Future 1999,” which also features Celldweller. Future 1990s is due for release on November 11 via FiXT Neon, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and cassette formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)