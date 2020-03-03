



While no stranger to the world of soundtracks, Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust, Scandroid) now places a definitive stamp in the genre with the release of his score for The Dunes. “Having the opportunity to score my first feature film gave me the license I needed to explore new sonic and compositional territories,” the artist states, crafting a musical accompaniment to the psychological thriller with a blend of disturbing ambient textures and tense rhythms; combining his signature production and sound design, Klayton also incorporated custom built instruments and unorthodox playing techniques – like using an electric drill on a cello – in order to create a score that would “become more diverse and erratic throughout the film.” Directed by Grant Mohrman and starring Barton Bund, The Dunes follows the character of Gerald, a domestic counselor obsessed with preventing his ex-wife from moving to the other side of the country with their son and her new boyfriend; Mohrman was the co-produced of the self-titled Celldweller debut album in 2003. Released on March 2, the soundtrack for The Dunes is now available digitally via all major online outlets, including Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore, while the motion picture can be viewed here.











The Dunes marks Klayton’s first foray into feature-length score composition, although he has previously provided soundtracks for such video games as Dead Rising 2 and the third season of Killer Instinct with Atlas Plug, as well as Josh Viola’s The Bane of Yoto and Blackstar novels. He has also released three albums in the Soundtrack For the Voices In My Head series, featuring tracks intended for movie, TV, and video game licensing.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)