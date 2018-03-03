Klayton announces new solo release, Scandroid remix album





Seemingly unable to creatively sit still or settle into a single space for very long, Klayton of Celldweller has unveiled a new release under his own name, titled Weapons of War. The album showcases the artist’s long revered skills in sound design and audio FX with 11 tracks designed as trailer music cues, following in a similar vein as his Soundtrack For the Voices In My Head series. Klayton’s music has been licensed out to numerous action, sci-fi, and horror films and video games throughout his career, making Weapons of War primed for continued soundtrack and trailer appearances. The album also follows on the heels of the Tenacity collection, which featured five Klayton solo tracks, as well as tracks by fellow FiXT artists Blue Stahli and Sebastian Komor, all with the focus of movie/trailer/advertising licensing. Weapons of War is due for release on March 9 and is available for pre-order now via Klayton’s FiXT webstore and Bandcamp.

In additional news, a remix companion to Monochrome – the sophomore album from Klayton’s Scandroid project – has been announced for release on April 20. Featuring remixes by PYLOT, Sunset Neon, VHS Dreams, Arcade High, and more, Dreams in Monochrome will also include additional mixes from the self-titled Scandroid debut, and winning remixes from NewRetroWave.com’s Scandroid remix competitions. The album will be available in digital, CD, and cassette formats; from the record, the Synthatiger remix of “The Veil,” the Sunset Neon remix of “Monochrome,” and DJ Stranger’s remix of Scandroid’s cover of Tears for Fears’ “Shout” have been released as singles and are available now via the FiXT webstore and Bandcamp. The “Time Crime” digital single was released on January 12; previously available as an exclusive track on vinyl editions of Monochrome, the track now serves as the first single from the third full-length Scandroid album.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)