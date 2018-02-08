Klaus Schulze to release new album on SPV/Oblivion





Influential and prolific electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze has announced his latest studio album, Silhouettes, will be released in May, 2018. The innovative 70-year-old composer, musician, and producer describes the work as a “reduction to the essential things” influenced by his own retreat into the quiet and meditative during recent health issues. Schulze explains that with “No great distractions, nothing to force your attention in a certain direction, no major effects or gimmicks, no frills or dominant rhythms,” the album’s four tracks are as expansive as they are sparing in solos and vocal elements. He further comments, “It was important to me to paint the pictures in the depth of the space, the sonic fields of tension and atmosphere.” Silhouettes will be released in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via SPV/Oblivion.

Schulze originally made his mark as a drummer, having been a member of Psy Free, Ash Ra TEmpel, and Tangerine Dream. As a solo artist, he earned a reputation as the “King of Cosmic Music” and “Magician on the Big Moog,” releasing since the early ’70s a prolific catalog that experts estimate to be at least 200 and more probably 500.

Klaus Schulze

Website, Facebook, Twitter

SPV Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)