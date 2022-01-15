



It has been five years since KLANK released the Rise album, but the industrial/metal act has kept busy in the meantime with two musical scores and the ’20! EP, as well as an update of the band’s classic “Downside” single with The Blamed. Now, KLANK returns with a new album, titled Between Unholy and Divine Vol. 1, with “Life (Existence is Futile)” available to preview stream. With the band comprised of founder and namesake Daren “Klank” Diolosa and Pat Servedio, the duo presents a steady rock rhythm driving chugging synths and guitars, the vocal melody reminiscent of PRONG and directly addressing the lack of substance in modern society with the shouting chorus of “You cann this life? It’s not living!” Also featured on the album is “Keyboard Commandos,” originally from the ’20! EP, the lyrics taking a stab at the spread of toxic opinions in online discourse. Between Unholy and Divine Vol. 1 is due for digital release on January 21, with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)