



After first teasing the band’s impending fourth album in November with the “Broken Dreams in a Crashing Car” single, U.K. post-punk and dark rock act Klammer has announced further details for the release of The Day Before Yesterday. The album, which follows 2018’s You Have Been Processed, will be preceded by yet another single, titled “Progress (Or the Lack Of),” which along with its accompanying music video will be making its premiere on February 18.







Klammer was formed in 2014 by acclaimed producer and guitarist/keyboardist Steve Whitfield, who has lent his skills to such notable acts as The Mission, Iain Ballamy, Bill Bruford, The Cure, and Jane Weaver; rounded out by bassist Mike Addy, drummer Bruno De Almeida, and co-vocalist/guitarist Poss, the band has cultivated a sizeable fan base with three albums and an energetic live presence that has seen Klammer perform at The Great British Alternative Festival and Whitby Goth Weekend. The band signed with Heavy Metal Records for the release of the forthcoming fourth album, The Day Before Yesterday, which is due to arrive on February 22. Of the record, Whitfield explains, “I definitely think the pandemic has influenced it, and given it an even darker feel,” and that the band “purposely tried to leave more emptiness” in the album’s 13 tracks.

