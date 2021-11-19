



U.K. post-punk and dark rock act Klammer has unveiled a new single as a prelude to the band’s upcoming fourth album. “Broken Dreams in a Crashing Car” further solidifies the Leeds-based quartet’s sound with brooding and sardonic ambience offset by melodies that strike somewhere between the grating edginess of Killing Joke and the saccharine melody of Gang of Four; meanwhile, the disconcerting black & white video accentuates the song’s grim and gritty atmosphere with the band adorned in clown makeup, the vocals mimed by a wooden puppet. Released today, November 19, via Heavy Metal Records (an imprint of Revolver Records), “Broken Dreams in a Crashing Car” is the first taste of The Day Before Yesterday, which follows Klammer’s 2018 You Have Been Processed record, and is due to arrive in February of 2022.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)