



Italian electronic group Kirlian Camera has announced an upcoming double album, Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak), revealing the cover art and track list. A video for the introductory single “The 8th President” has been released in advance of the album, with physical singles available March 26; the single includes an Italian language version of album track “Phoenix Aliena,” and the non-album track “The Golden Carousel.” The band calls the album some of its darkest material yet, moving away from pop and into more metallic sounds and dark rock undertones to create a bleak, dreamlike world laced with hypnotically ethereal vocals. Of the single, the band explains the track was born “in the dark and devastating places of a former asylum, where the screams and desperation of long-term patients can be still clearly perceived in every corner of that earthly hell.”







The 8th President is available for pre-order on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, with a vinyl edition limited to 300 copies. As well, Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak) is due for release on May 14 via Dependent Records, with a standard and deluxe “Luxus” edition containing five extra tracks available to pre-order in digital and CD formats; the standard version will also be available in a 2LP 180g silver vinyl limited to 400 copies.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)