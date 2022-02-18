



Following his acclaimed collaboration with fellow industrial rabble rousers Youth Code, King Yosef has revealed a new single, titled “Barbed Teeth.” Directed by Yosef with Cameron Gené, the frenetic visuals drenched in orange and black present a vicious depiction of the song’s lyrics “based on the idea of inevitability of retaliation and perseverance,” the song showcasing the artist’s familiar blend of hardcore fury and industrialized sonic textures; stating the song to be one of many being worked on, Yosef adds, “I feel it best represents the path that I am starting to unveil. Its sound is old and new to me all at once. It is 100% DIY.”







The project of Portland-based musician/producer Tayves Yosef Pelletier, King Yosef has steadily risen in the ranks of the modern industrial underground; producing for and collaborating with a wide range of experimental rap artists like XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God, Youth Code, and Zheani. “Barbed Teeth” marks the artist’s first solo release of new material since 2020.

King Yosef

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)