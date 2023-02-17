



King Yosef – the musical alter-ego of Tayves Yosef Pelletier – has through his myriad releases and collaborations demonstrated a healthy disregard for the trappings of genre, as his work has moved freely across the realms of hip-hop, trap, metal, industrial, electronic, and all points in between. Now, he has announced the release of a new full-length album, titled An Underlying Hum, which sees him working with Kurt Ballou (Converge) and Steve Evetts (Sepultura, Deadguy) to delve into themes of childhood trauma and seeking to attain personal identity; “You grow up in certain environments or certain families that are dysfunctional,” he explains, touching on the bizarre nature of recalling unpleasant memories and putting them to song, a process that he admits had been alien to him before. He states further, “Five years ago, I was 19, 20, just writing music, just having a good time, expressing myself but not necessarily knowing what for. People would ask me what I write about, and I kind of came up blank.” Assisting with the album’s production are drummer Lynden Rook and bassist Cameron Gené, with Ballou responsible for recording and mix, and Evetts helming vocal production; An Underlying Hum was mastered by Alan Douches (Chelsea Wolfe, Xiu Xiu), and will be released via King Yosef’s own Bleakhouse imprint on April 28, with digital pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The album follows up on 2022’s The Ever Growing Wound EP, with the first single and music video expected to be announced soon. In addition, King Yosef will be supporting Los Angeles industrial/metal act Black Magnet on a U.S. tour; running from March 1-19, the tour will see the performers hitting St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Cleveland, Brooklyn, New Orleans, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on King Yosef’s website.





