



Following the Life is Fiction EP released earlier this year, Kimberly of Bow Ever Down has announced a new creative endeavor, veering away from the band’s established electro/synthpop sound. “Just me and my piano,” the artist explains, as Bow Ever Down Unplugged will see her reducing the music to the fundamentals of songwriting and performance; “It feels good just sitting at the keyboard and doing my thing,” she continues, stating that the goal is to create more polished renditions un the Unplugged style in order to “get ouf of the box and reach a different audience.” Several tracks are currently available to stream via the Bow Ever Down SoundCloud, including “Goodbye,” the titular track from an upcoming EP, a version of which appeared on the first Electronic Saviors compilation in 2010. In addition to Bow Ever Down, Kimberly is a member of The Bleak Assembly with producer Michael Smith, and has lent her talents to the likes of Microwaved, Spiryt, Severed Skies, Dyskhord, and more.









