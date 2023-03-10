



After more than four decades, Killing Joke remains as vital and as vibrant as ever, with the influential and confrontational musical unit now releasing a new single, “Full Spectrum Dominance.” Accompanied by a lyric video, the song follows up on 2022’s Lord of Chaos EP, once again mixed by Tom Dalgety and complete with a remix by Youth. The single further demonstrates the ritualistic and raucous sound Killing Joke has been renowned for, standing as a celebration of the band’s upcoming performance at the Royal Albert Hall on March 12; the sold-out show, delivered under the banner of Killing Joke – Follow the Leaders, will see the original lineup of Jaz Coleman, Geordie Walker, Martin “Youth” Glover, and “Big Paul” Fergusion performing the band’s first two albums – 1980’s Killing Joke and 1981’s What’s THIS For…! – in their entirety. The event was preceded by a small series of intimate warm-up shows, concluding with tonight’s appearance at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton. The “Full Spectrum Dominance” single is now available for purchase/stream, with the cover image and the lyric video showcasing the artwork of longtime associate Mike Coles.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)