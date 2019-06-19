



One of modern music’s most enigmatic and dynamic front men, Killing Joke’s Jaz Coleman has joined forces with Italian industrial/metal act Deflore for a three track EP titled Party in the Chaos. Describing Deflore’s music as “so powerful, such epic sounds, so cinematic,” Coleman first encountered the duo as the opening act for Killing Joke in Rome during the 2017 European tour, referring to the band’s performance as “just stunning.” He goes on to say, “The logic seems I have to work with them,” with Coleman performing synthesizers on all three tracks, vocals on “Party in the Chaos” and “Transhuman World,” as well as piano on the instrumental, “Sunster in the West.” Comprised of Christian Ceccarelli on bass and Emiliano Di Lodovico on guitars, with both sharing in synthesizer duties, Deflore comments, “For many years, we have been looking for a singer that could understand our music to give us something more… then unexpectedly, Jaz found us. When you end up working with your music hero is incredible; it’s like a dream come true and it’s the best award for our long music career.”

Recorded in Prague’s Faust Records Studio in December 2017, the EP will be released on June 28 via Subsound Records in CD, digital, and vinyl formats; pre-orders are available via the Subsound webstore.





Killing Joke

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Deflore

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Subsound Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)