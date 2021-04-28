



Renowned for his work in Killing Joke and heralded as one of the most influential drummers of his generation, “Big Paul” Ferguson is extending his repertoire with the release of his full-length debut album, titled Virtual Control. Like the Remote Viewing EP released in 2018 under his BPF moniker, the new album finds Ferguson collaborating with guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, Peter Murphy, The Mission, Gary Numan), on 10 tracks that highlight both artists’ extensive histories in the post-punk and underground industrial music scenes, spearheaded by the introductory single “Extrapolate.” According to Ferguson, the single reflects on the social and political zeitgeist, touching on the the dichotomies of social isolation while being bombarded by conflicting information, resulting in a breakdown of trust in what is real; mixed by award-winning producer Tom Dalgety (Rammstein, The Pixies, Killing Joke), “Extrapolate” is now available to purchase via most major digital outlets, with the music video expanding on the song’s themes of “pandemic life in all of its paranoid, delusional, monotonous glory.”







With Thwaite also mixing most of the record, Virtual Control is due for release on June 25 via Cleopatra Records in CD and limited edition red vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now. Adding to the record’s power are a pair of guest appearances by Tim Sköld (SKOLD, ex-KMFDM, ex-Marilyn Manson) on the track “Seeping Through the Cracks” and Jürgen Engler (Die Krupps, Die Klute) on the closing “Dystopian Vibe.” As stated, Ferguson and Thwaite had previously recorded the Remote Viewing EP, which marked Ferguson’s solo debut, while the drummer also appeared in the guitarist’s MGT project on the Gemini Nyte album; as well, Ferguson had appeared on Die Krupps’ latest single paying tribute to Gang of Four with a cover of “To Hell with Poverty!.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)