



One year following the electro/punk act’s highly acclaimed collaboration with Antipole, musician/producer Kill Shelter has released a new single featuring his re-envisioning of Original God’s 2020 track “Fight Night.” Infusing elements of rap, pop, industrial, and darkwave, Kill Shelter refers to “Fight Night (Crimson XIII)” as a “counter culture statement” as its lyrics reflect on self-harm, desperation, and “the fragility of the human condition.” He goes on to state that “the music wrote itself” as he worked solely with Original God’s vocals, commenting that he “n inner struggle with personal demons and the fragility of the human condition.” Original God echoes this statement, calling the new version “way more intense” and that it “encapsulates the energy of the original as catchy, raw, and surreal.”











“Fight Night (Crimson XIII)” was released via Bandcamp by Cleopatra Records on March 11, and is also available to stream on Spotify. In addition, Original God directed a music video for the song, with additional post-production by Kill Shelter, and editing by Jack Rottier.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)