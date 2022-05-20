



Kill Shelter has been steadily rising through the ranks of the current wave of post-punk revivalism, with the acclaim for the 2019 Damage album surpassed greatly by the band’s shared effort with Antipole, A Haunted Place, last year. Now, the U.K. act has revealed a new collaboration with Sweden’s Agent Side Grinder, titled “The Necklace,” along with a corresponding music video, shot in Stockholm and in Edinburgh. Written by Pete Burns (Kill Shelter) and Johan Lange (Agent Side Grinder) in what the latter praises as a shared vision that was “a collaboration in the truest sense of the word,” the song’s dark energy reflects its themes of searching for strength to persevere in the face of persisten mental and physical abuse, with Burns stating the song’s tone to be reflective of all that the Asyulm album has to offer; “All the tracks delve into different interpretations of the word ‘Asylum,’ he goes on to say, “and highlight challenging themes such as human trafficking, domestic abuse, seeking refuge, disillusionment, bedlam and redemption.”







Due for release on July 15, Asylum will be presented in two versions, each with an alternate track list – the North and South American release via Metropolis Records will contain “Crossing Borders” and “The Care,” while Manic Depression Records‘ release for Europe and the rest of the world will instead feature “The Room” and “A Shadow of Doubt.” Both versions will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, each available to pre-order on Bandcamp, where “The Necklace” can also be preview streamed. Along with Agent Side Grinder, the album also features collaborations with Ronny Moorings (Clan of Xymox), Ash Code, Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse), Valentina Veil (VV & the Void), and Antipole.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)