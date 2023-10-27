



It has been five years since Kill Shelter came onto the darkwave and post-punk scene with the Damage debut, and now Pete Burns is commemorating the occasion with a special anniversary rerelase. Peformed, produced, mixed, and now entirely remastered by Burns, Damage [V] will also feature newly recorded versions of several tracks, including the introductory single “In Decay,” which arrives today alongside pre-orders of the album. “We never had an official video for ‘In Decay’ at the time,” Burns explains with today’s release of the accompanying music video, calling it a strong reminder of his impetus for starting Kill Shelter, and his excitement to work with regular collaborators Delphine Coma and Antipole.







Other guests on Damage include Nate Jespersen, Bragolin, Hante., Buzz Kull, Killjoi, Pedro Code, IAMTHESHADOW, The Shyness of Strangers, undertheskin, and New Haunts; Damage was originally released on November 26, 2018 via Unknown Pleasures Records, later receiving a vinyl reissue in 2019 on Manic Depression Records. The fifth anniversary reissue, Damage [V] will be released on December 1, once again through Unknown Pleasures Records, in digital and CD formats, the latter appearing in a hexagonal deluxe edition limited to 300 copies. Pre-orders are available now via the Unknown Pleasures Records and Kill Shelter Bandcamp pages.









Kill Shelter

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Unknown Pleasures Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)