



“Chicago just seemed to be a Mecca for music at that point, but none of us knew what the fuck we were doing.” So states Al Jourgensen in the upcoming The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way, a new documentary about the city that fostered one of the most vibrant and creative underground music scenes the world has ever known. Directed as a labor of love by Chris Harris (Project .44, ConformCo) with a team of industry veterans, the documentary studies the birth of the underground industrial music scene in the Windy City during the mid-to-late ’80s, showcasing many of the venues and institutions that provided a fertile ground for its growth and development – clubs like Metro/Smart Bar, Medusa’s, Neo, 950, Exit, and Crash Palace, and imprints like WaxTrax! and Invisible. Among the key players interviewed for the feature are the aforementioned Jourgensen (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Lard), Jim Marcus (Die Warzau, GoFight, Pigface), Marston Daley – a.k.a. Buzz McCoy (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Jason Novak (Cracknation, ColdWaves), Martin Atkins (Pigface, Killing Joke, Public Image Ltd), Chicago Trax owner Reid Hyams, Metro/Smart Bar owner Joe Shanahan, and more!







In hopes to secure the final round of funding, a Kickstarter campaign for The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way launched on October 24, running for 60 days. In the words of Chris Harris, “This story is so fascinating, so original – the players such characters – the story had to be told.”

The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way

IIlker Yücel (Ilker81x)