



Since the April 2021 release of the See Bear debut album, Siberian act Kiberspassk has been steadily building upon a distinct blend of industrialized ambience with the folklore of the band’s motherland. Now with a second studio album expected to be released later this year, Kiberspassk reveals the “Daleko” single and music video, what founding vocalist/guitarist Natasha “Baba Yaga” Pakhalenko refers to as “The song of a woman waiting for her beloved from the battlefield, from a long trip.” The accompanying video further depicts the song’s tragic and romantic themes by way of a unique animation of sand art.







“Daleko” marks the third single from the forthcoming Smorodina album, following “Morozko” and “Koza Rogataia,” both released earlier this year. Written and arranged by Baba Yaga, the song was recorded at Nytt Land Records, mixed in July of last year by bassist/keyboardist Anatoly Pakhalenko, with drums provided by Alexander Roslyakov; the band is rounded out by dancers Irina Anuchina and Olesia Kabachenko. Smorodina is due to appear later in 2022 via Out of Line Music.





Kiberspassk

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)