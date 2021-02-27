



Siberian band Kiberspassk has released a new single and video for “Kikimora” from the upcoming album See Bear. Melding atmospheric industrial with Russian folklore, the track takes inspiration from the titular Kikimora, a malicious female swamp spirit, who can be snuck into homes in the form of a doll. Referred to by vocalist Baba Yaga as one of her favorite songs, the video features her son Yuri in his film debut, shot at locations in and surrounding the Kiberspassk village; in addition, the vocalist states, “the head of the Kikimora was made from casts of my head.” “Kikimora” follows the “Liho” single released in January, and “Derevna” in November 2020, now available for streaming on all digital platforms, with See Bear due for release on April 9 via Out of Line Music; pre-orders for the album are available via the Out of Line webstore, with a special deluxe edition limited to 100 copies includes a leather bracelet with the engraving “Из Сибири с любовью” (“From Siberia With Love”).





Kiberspassk

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)